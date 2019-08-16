Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Maintained by Gabelli Funds Llc

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 149.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 322,711 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 538,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.38 million, up from 215,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 59,068 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 54,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 1.07M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 9,741 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moller Finance Serv accumulated 4,736 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 4.59 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,572 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi stated it has 4,426 shares. Wagner Bowman, Maryland-based fund reported 5,996 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,220 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 5,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 716 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company reported 5,444 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 9,662 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 178 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,470 shares to 54,105 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 25,000 shares to 686,000 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport Mcmoran Copper&Gold C (NYSE:FCX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 953,000 shares, and cut its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc owns 68,566 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 12,265 shares. Tig Ltd Liability reported 1.15M shares. Optimum Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 198,879 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 5,036 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 16,597 were reported by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 982,243 shares. 169 were reported by Assetmark. Jnba Fincl accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluefin Trading Lc owns 7,200 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 1,815 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Jane Street Group Limited Co owns 90,618 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 87,958 shares.

