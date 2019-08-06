Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $9.98 Million; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose, Holder Ami Investment Management Raised Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 76,859 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 820,769 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 165,575 shares to 354,772 shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.