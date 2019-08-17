Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Position; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose While Sei Investments Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $15.59 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.35 million, down from 6.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 30,644 shares to 103,979 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 271,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial invested in 0.32% or 12,404 shares. Verity Asset Inc has 8,019 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Svcs reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 5,910 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Lc holds 15,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 147,254 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. 1.95M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 1.48% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btim Corp holds 0.04% or 32,653 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3,293 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 27,624 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1.91 million shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 26,056 shares.