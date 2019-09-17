Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Pdt Partners Boosted Stake; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Position

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.02. About 229,038 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 112,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 10,668 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Next Gru accumulated 6 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0.01% or 447 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,487 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 170,834 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Mngmt Ny has invested 0.21% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,296 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 38,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 4,821 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cibc World Markets owns 4,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Trust owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 68,381 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.40 million for 13.85 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12,500 shares to 85,270 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,606 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.