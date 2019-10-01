Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Its Position; Westwood Management Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) Has Raised by $11.05 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,700 shares to 492,500 shares, valued at $65.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 82,080 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 213,993 shares. Central Corp accumulated 160,000 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 16,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd reported 7,565 shares. 281,978 are owned by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Stifel invested in 0.02% or 78,168 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 4.47 million shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,487 shares. Bristol John W Inc holds 2.94% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company owns 41,347 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,564 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 774,418 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 43,232 shares to 328,410 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,530 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.