Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose While Umb Bank N A Cut Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Lifted Its Position

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 163,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.62M, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 653,760 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 146,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, down from 149,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 639,739 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc invested in 0.4% or 20,046 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,789 shares. Botty Invsts Llc accumulated 14,506 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 346 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 65,817 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Llc has invested 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,310 are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Management. First National Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 17,253 shares. 4,250 are owned by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 35,099 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.65% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 21,934 shares to 280,798 shares, valued at $28.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,557 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares to 105,161 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares International (IQDF) by 20,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Ltd Partnership owns 25 shares. Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 29,370 shares. 13,126 are held by Hudson Valley Advsr Adv. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 57,732 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Inv Advisors, Georgia-based fund reported 8,240 shares. Raymond James Financial Services has 344,679 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.64% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 106,762 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 415,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 8,734 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 31,393 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

