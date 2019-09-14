Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Upped Its Position; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 68.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.28 million shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

