Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $328,225; Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Price Rose While Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.35 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 2.06 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

