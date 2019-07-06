Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted by $477,375 Its Position; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Upped Its Holding by $157.45 Million

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30.37 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 billion, up from 27.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 10,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.54M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,636 shares to 15,617 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 42,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,487 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 535 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 179,329 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 54,000 shares. Mcf Limited stated it has 908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 5.70 million shares. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Telemus Cap stated it has 9,662 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 18,688 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs And has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 945 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 28,138 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 101,795 shares to 468,577 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,366 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

