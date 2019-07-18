Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined While Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Stake; Accredited Investors Has Upped Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $1.26 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,084 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 14,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 1.31M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 4.97M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Lc holds 4,323 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btim owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,653 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company accumulated 204,404 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.58% or 25,000 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc has 9,674 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,775 shares. First Bancorp & Of Newtown holds 0.3% or 11,579 shares. Lagoda Inv LP reported 197 shares. Moreover, Advantage Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 105 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.59M shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd invested in 2,100 shares. Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 164,363 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 243,843 shares to 427,158 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 27,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).