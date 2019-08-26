Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Raised by Lsv Asset Management; Conocophillips (COP) Stake Increased by First Quadrant L P

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.75 million, up from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.44 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 13,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,703 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 19,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 4.87M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13,286 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

