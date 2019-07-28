Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Increased by Denali Advisors Llc; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $575,739; Share Price Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc owns 327,408 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,588 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj reported 1.73% stake. North Star Invest Management invested in 56,726 shares or 0.36% of the stock. American Century Companies invested in 0.04% or 704,678 shares. Amg Natl Fincl Bank has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Company Ca invested in 0.12% or 6,066 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 26,750 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 50,609 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.11% or 12.91 million shares. Moreover, M Inc has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,916 shares. 536,407 are owned by Twin. Franklin reported 13.04 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management invested in 258,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,090 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.59% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 15,838 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,649 shares stake. Sun Life reported 0.02% stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 330 shares stake. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,158 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc, a California-based fund reported 398,096 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited owns 52,044 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 136,846 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,273 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sir Cap Management Lp has 144,038 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Motco has 1,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adirondack Communications holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,886 shares.