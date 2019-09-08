Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Boosted by Cushing Asset Management Lp; Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $2.84 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 41,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 240,601 shares to 267,034 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,099 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 60,203 shares to 40,907 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.