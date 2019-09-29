Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose While Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $1.77 Million; As Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shares Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Increased Its Position by $1.82 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 19,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 6,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 56,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 311,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, up from 254,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 643,074 shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Inc holds 0.02% or 11,935 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Citadel Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 11,278 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 57,672 shares. Rhenman & Asset Ab stated it has 0.36% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Sector Pension Inv Board has 191,922 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 1.04M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 192,824 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 75 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 12,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Com reported 1.79% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Stifel Financial holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 7,955 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Savara Inc by 155,100 shares to 741,100 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,300 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like HMS Holdings Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:HMSY) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Irving public company acquires Plano health analytics firm for over $35M – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strike looms at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 15,810 shares to 13,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.