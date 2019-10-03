Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose While Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Holding; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Its Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stake by $5.07 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 265,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 793,867 shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 19,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 6,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.24. About 2.01M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29,501 shares to 12,887 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,238 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.12% or 10,767 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,369 shares. 111,088 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Earnest Partners Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Evercore Wealth Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 23,353 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,205 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 5,240 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 10,503 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 82,837 shares. Telos Capital has 1.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 40,586 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 45,388 shares. Rr Prtn Limited Partnership owns 908,072 shares.

