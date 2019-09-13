Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Stake; Aviance Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by $432,768 as Stock Value Declined

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, down from 13,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.91 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares to 330,385 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,903 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 593,938 shares. 3.79M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 19,451 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Ut holds 2,619 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 39,697 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0.41% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 67,658 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 55,838 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,934 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 28,591 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw. Patten Patten Tn holds 15,801 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 101,323 shares. First City Capital Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,333 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 2,296 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas accumulated 1,203 shares. 3,615 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Lc. Wolverine Asset Ltd holds 34,528 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Toth Finance Advisory invested in 485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 30,158 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. 746 were reported by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jnba Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Polar Asset Management Ptnrs holds 30,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,445 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has 5,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 44,936 are owned by Markston. 2,875 were accumulated by Df Dent. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,626 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 9,056 shares to 28,111 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 7,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.