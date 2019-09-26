Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Stake by $620,775 as Stock Price Rose; Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $395,430; Valuation Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,363 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 18,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 2.90 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 193,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87M, down from 194,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45M shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Funds Etfs/Usa (MINT) by 13,990 shares to 314,391 shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,188 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,563 shares to 363,424 shares, valued at $70.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

