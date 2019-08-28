Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Buckingham Capital Management Position in Masco Com Stk (MAS) Lowered by $618,150

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (MAS) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 250,060 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 265,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.30 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na analyzed 4,585 shares as the company's stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 902,648 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,687 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,459 shares. Fiera reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.05% or 30,888 shares. Avalon Llc has 0.71% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 327,890 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whittier Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Haverford Tru has 12,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bath Savings holds 2,211 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited accumulated 32,169 shares. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 0.02% or 4,328 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 56,203 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 398,096 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Jill Inc by 270,000 shares to 779,376 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP) by 94,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).