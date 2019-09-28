Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Spc Financial Lowered Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fedex Com (FDX) Stock Value Declined While Stralem & Co Trimmed Position

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,080 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 35,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 5,684 shares to 77,379 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.