Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Spc Financial Lowered Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $2.19 Million as Share Value Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 415,552 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 11,698 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp, Vermont-based fund reported 7,516 shares. Jones Companies Lllp invested in 4,253 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 101,323 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 173,100 shares. 49,033 were reported by First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest. Griffin Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 79,805 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 2.65% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,451 are owned by Trust Co Of Vermont. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 109,520 shares. Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,586 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.25% or 20,914 shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 67,554 shares to 482,748 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).