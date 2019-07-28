Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Lifted Holding; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding Maintained by Brookside Capital Management Llc

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 451,233 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 65 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 266,247 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Md Sass Service holds 4.59% or 527,769 shares in its portfolio. Selz Limited Liability Company reported 170,000 shares. Alps accumulated 7,373 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 0.33% or 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 2.38% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Lpl Limited Co has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 13,936 shares. 14,165 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares to 882,000 shares, valued at $84.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,950 shares to 259,650 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,730 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

