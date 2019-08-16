Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $1.81 Million; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder S&Co Has Boosted Its Position

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 327,738 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 913,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98 million, down from 933,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 2.07M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,542 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 44,297 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Northern Corporation accumulated 1.17 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 5,619 shares. 36,633 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. 495,747 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Products Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 53,600 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 0.05% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 25,700 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.16% or 8,453 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 486,735 shares. Phocas Finance has 51,366 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sentinel Lba invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,167 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 128,689 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 60,865 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Communication invested in 676 shares. Beacon Financial Gru has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2.30M were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Hl Serv Ltd accumulated 31,759 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Indiana-based Tru Invest Advsr has invested 1.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mason Street Advisors Limited reported 59,850 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Co owns 54,784 shares. Burney holds 0.08% or 13,713 shares in its portfolio.