Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Holding by $5.53 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 13,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, up from 245,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 69,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 118,422 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, down from 187,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 34,760 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 910,677 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Leavell Inv has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,937 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 129,765 shares. Carroll has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,127 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Bb&T holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 164,363 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,663 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 2,573 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cipher Lp has 0.81% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 108,209 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 120,935 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 63,445 shares to 431,686 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,497 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

