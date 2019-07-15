Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Holding by $806,075; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Valuation Rose, Nottingham Advisors Raised Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,308 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 38,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.75. About 133,499 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 299,535 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 17.81M shares. Lynch And Associate In holds 0.85% or 48,215 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Incorporated reported 289,570 shares stake. Linscomb & Williams owns 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 21,018 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bp Plc holds 96,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 84,038 were reported by First Midwest Bank Trust Division. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moore Lp has 200,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 158,323 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,978 shares to 239,917 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation holds 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 12,404 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 52,044 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,957 shares. Sta Wealth Llc stated it has 5,377 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources invested in 0.01% or 155,250 shares. Alta Ltd invested 2.76% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,359 shares. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,346 are owned by Amica Retiree Trust. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated has 3,583 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Denali Lc holds 1.14% or 79,800 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 231,471 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 398,096 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,792 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).