Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $2.68 Million; Polar Securities Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $18.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 614.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 4,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.61M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 138.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.37M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 6.15 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC) by 283,361 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 921,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,460 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 20,162 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 276,100 shares. City Company has invested 0.8% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kings Point Cap accumulated 136 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.09% or 132,380 shares in its portfolio. 11,083 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Amg Tru Bancshares has 8,971 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 5.67M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 1.16 million shares. Regions Fin Corp accumulated 39,796 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stephens Ar holds 23,747 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Motco stated it has 1,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.