Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Stake by $400,615; Smith Salley & Associates Has Raised Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $824,468; Market Valuation Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 290,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 275,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 3.13 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 48,423 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 909,104 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Limited Com reported 2,988 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Asset Mgmt owns 2,397 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Maine-based Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tru Department Mb Bank N A reported 488 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 20,069 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 120,935 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 18,138 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nomura Inc owns 5,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 13,811 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 5,629 shares. South Texas Money Limited reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 18,342 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,812 shares to 162,374 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,197 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60,500 shares to 12,404 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,592 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).