Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Old Republic International Raised Its Position by $2.14 Million; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 135,901 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 268,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.12 million, up from 245,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 212,948 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerset Group Ltd Llc owns 5,430 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.05% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 18,535 are held by Sigma Planning. 9,461 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Aristotle Cap Lc owns 4.40 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,246 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,695 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc holds 0.47% or 9,027 shares. 61,626 were accumulated by Becker Cap Mgmt Inc. 949 were reported by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company. Logan Mngmt holds 52,856 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 298,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,000 were reported by Bridgeway Management. D E Shaw And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 563,426 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 43,815 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 2,880 shares. 504,800 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Cap LP holds 109,019 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Pcl has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sei Investments has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc owns 28,250 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 41,000 shares. 199,884 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Barclays Public Ltd reported 49,066 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,657 shares. Proxima Cap Mngmt reported 365,300 shares.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55 million shares to 27.25M shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $149,292 activity.