Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.31 Million; Amphenol New (APH) Shares Declined While Korea Investment Raised Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.49M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 45,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 148,300 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01M, up from 102,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 561,222 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 2,904 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 167,946 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,353 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 4,150 shares. Fincl Management Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,217 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.28% or 17,713 shares. 108,712 are owned by Glenmede Na. Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Conning accumulated 16,361 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru owns 7,869 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 28,753 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 7,368 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55,500 shares to 128,800 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,081 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).