Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $6.31 Million; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Market Value Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $100.71. About 2.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.88M market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 112,023 shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.12% or 6,045 shares. Ruffer Llp invested in 0.06% or 23,715 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Montag A And Assocs Incorporated reported 4,403 shares. Moreover, Savant Cap Lc has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Asset Management owns 2,397 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech holds 0.05% or 630,200 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 5,910 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 262,370 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 192,838 shares in its portfolio. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut invested in 0.03% or 2,619 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,408 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Co reported 27,720 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 598 shares. Farmers reported 25,295 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 169,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 4.34M shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 43,182 shares. Panagora Asset owns 204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 539 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 88,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 132,223 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 53,877 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.71% or 108,274 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp reported 18,400 shares stake.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

