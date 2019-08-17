Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $6.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Upped by $11.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.96M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 120,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 445,006 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53 million, up from 324,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 1.37 million shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Management Limited Co holds 0.78% or 51,750 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 72,319 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Communication holds 0.01% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr invested in 5,629 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spinnaker Tru owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,358 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.06% or 142,231 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 77,739 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tributary Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Retail Bank Communications Of Newtown holds 0.3% or 11,579 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt owns 11,960 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance accumulated 11,887 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.02% or 44,865 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Management reported 28,448 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 2,128 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 0.33% stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has invested 0.28% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 5 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 141,647 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Regions owns 23,215 shares. Strs Ohio holds 28,391 shares. 15,880 are owned by Creative Planning. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).