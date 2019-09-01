Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Position as Valuation Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Its Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 7,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 366,782 shares. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.7% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,406 shares. Burney Company has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cognios Limited Liability holds 3,576 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Twin Management holds 0.12% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Century Inc has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd holds 51,750 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.42% or 31,662 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 87,291 shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,041 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 129,765 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 17,738 are held by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 500 shares stake. Korea Investment Corporation reported 90,610 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.16% or 609,740 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,121 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 58,059 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 1,657 shares. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,075 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 2,930 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 1,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 19,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 4,027 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.22% or 3,252 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Healthcare REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ireland’s Green REIT real estate fund sells for 1.34 bln euros – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EastGroup Properties’ Recent Dividend Hike Sustainable? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WPT Industrial REIT Announces Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why So Many Real Estate ETFs Near 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.