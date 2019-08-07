Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Raised Its Position by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 127,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 117,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 620,744 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 11,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 136,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, up from 125,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 1.04M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 103,805 shares to 136,367 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,604 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five9 to Provide Extraordinary Customer Experiences Using Microsoft Teams – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five9 Expands Leadership Team Tapping Anand Chandrasekaran as Executive Vice President of Product Management – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 4,692 shares to 50,747 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,041 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,475 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.02% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 256,681 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 10,184 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 49,289 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv reported 3,041 shares. Btim reported 32,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 18,190 are held by Leavell Management. Axa owns 239,311 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cleararc Cap Inc owns 10,172 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 211 shares.