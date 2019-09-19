Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Increased Its Position by $3.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Jd.Com (JD) Shares Declined, Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Holding by $71.74 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 35,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 160,169 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.98 million, up from 125,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 696,205 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 2.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.79M, down from 9.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.30 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 15,309 shares to 193,501 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 35,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,545 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Centurylink Invest Management holds 14,384 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 120 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Connecticut-based Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ipswich Mngmt accumulated 3,280 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 18,054 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Srb Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,786 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 2,591 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.04% or 4,358 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 45,388 shares. Opus Mngmt has invested 0.59% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

