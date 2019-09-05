Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Cut Stake by $432,250; M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Gratia Capital Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 193,718 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 11,251 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp reported 50,500 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 19,273 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Victory Mngmt reported 69,129 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust invested in 13 shares. Principal Gru invested in 0.01% or 221,156 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Q Limited Com owns 166,287 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,081 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 243,289 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,814 shares stake. Amer Intll Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4.42 million shares. Rr Prns L P, New York-based fund reported 913,922 shares. 15,546 are held by Cardinal Mngmt. Limited Company reported 87,500 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 5,240 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,310 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 881,415 shares. 15,345 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,327 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation owns 123,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 15,035 are owned by Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited holds 226,949 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney stated it has 1.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 11,415 shares.

