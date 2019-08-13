Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $351,025; As Ew Scripps Co Cl A (SSP) Stock Value Declined, Us Bancorp De Lowered Holding

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co Cl A (SSP) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 31,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 108,488 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 140,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 429,053 shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 93,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, down from 96,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.86. About 1.82 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 6,408 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 214,059 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten Group Inc invested in 3,675 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 52,044 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Communication Lc stated it has 1 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capstone Investment Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 22,040 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru Comm accumulated 3,440 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 21,582 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. First City Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 2,333 shares. Twin Management Inc reported 26,100 shares stake.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 93,824 shares to 636,962 shares, valued at $52.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co The (NASDAQ:WEN) by 52,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Eurorean Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Lc owns 68 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 29,962 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 142,158 shares. Kennedy Management invested in 0.14% or 273,662 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mason Street Limited Company reported 18,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 334,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 354,396 are held by Citadel Llc. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 74,270 shares. 21,830 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 9,854 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 33 shares. Prudential Inc reported 90,697 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 47,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

