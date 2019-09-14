Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Stake; Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped Its Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31 million, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 18,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11,000 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,860 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

