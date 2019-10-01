Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Cls Investments Has Trimmed Holding; Macy’s (M) Holding Held by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 25,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 597,790 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 571,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.46M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 64,815 shares to 1,068 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 59,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,937 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 116,174 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 57,732 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Permanens L P, New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New York-based Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.9% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Ltd reported 112,400 shares stake. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 59,866 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt has 25,321 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.07% or 4,016 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,461 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.