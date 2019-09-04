Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Position by $932,900; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Its Holding by $1.95 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 15,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.79M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.96. About 629,297 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 978,652 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 405,262 shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup reported 706,470 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 60 shares. Blackrock has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.63% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.10 million shares. Hengehold Mgmt Llc invested in 22,335 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.4% or 49,041 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.01M shares. Btr Capital Mgmt stated it has 103,204 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Invsts stated it has 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 183 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants. Anderson Hoagland And holds 29,953 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. 93 are owned by Gradient Investments Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.53 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.1% or 376,931 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 82,315 shares. Meeder Asset owns 87,291 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro reported 2,217 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited has 5,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 8,019 shares stake. Opus Cap Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4,844 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 2,904 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc holds 2,420 shares. Eastern National Bank reported 100,074 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Town And Country Savings Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 17,880 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 11,209 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 16,979 shares.