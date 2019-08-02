Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Lowered Its Stake by $932,900; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake Lifted by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 2.11M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 21.22M shares traded or 59.15% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video)

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74 million shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $185.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 175,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.94 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

