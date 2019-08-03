Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $8.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Cut Position by $1.16 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21 million, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 140,620 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 174,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 484,436 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Limited reported 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 191,923 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 173,502 shares. American Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 28,033 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 201,530 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 57,850 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Paragon Capital Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0.01% or 48,468 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 24,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,923 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 30,907 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 13,827 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares to 416,573 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc. by 77,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc..

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..

