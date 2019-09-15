Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Rose; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $174.15 Million

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 billion, down from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 856,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.12M, down from 872,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 70,871 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $100.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 7,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

