Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Upped Holding by $600,115 as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 2.10 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 30,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, down from 170,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares to 126,088 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.