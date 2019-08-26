Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Trimmed Holding by $602.60 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Seatown Holdings Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.88M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.44M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H owns 55,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 950 were reported by Covington Cap Mngmt. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 7.81M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 48,425 shares stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 188,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 25,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir Corp has 3.64% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 389,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion has 469,237 shares. 843 are owned by Ftb. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 37,342 shares. 208,600 are held by Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 18,710 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 65,600 shares to 155,700 shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank stated it has 91,118 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 800 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl Corp. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 19,000 are owned by Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Lc. Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 563,653 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,576 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 651,855 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 56,203 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 150,344 shares. 12,144 were accumulated by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 12,036 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 45,112 shares. Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 100 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.