Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Has Lowered Holding by $602.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Increased as Stock Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 2.14 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81 million, up from 13.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America invested in 3,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 16,200 shares. 1,262 were accumulated by Oakworth. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 6.18 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,943 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 28,020 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability reported 3.32 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 63,900 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.90M shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). South Texas Money Limited reported 27,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Key Grp Inc (Cayman) Limited accumulated 24,250 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Natl Bank & Tru Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,820 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,250 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,340 were accumulated by Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company owns 4,620 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,209 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company holds 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 32,169 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shell Asset Communications holds 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 54,784 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0.09% or 324,108 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hsbc Hldg Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 598,909 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,516 shares. Washington Fincl Bank stated it has 5,047 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.