Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Upped Holding by $30.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 240,176 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 843,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8574.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 324,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 327,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 3,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 2.41 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,290 shares to 107,656 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Russell 2000 Ishares Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 211,767 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 25,000 shares. Somerset Group Inc Llc reported 0.43% stake. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Kansas-based Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.87% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,167 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.21% or 366,782 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 776,538 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.12% or 802,195 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.17% or 18,342 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Com owns 4,262 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3,056 shares stake. General American Investors Incorporated owns 168,000 shares.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by:

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 110,231 shares to 76,991 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,684 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: