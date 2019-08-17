Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.58 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,323 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 34,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,500 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,205 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 4,844 shares. Automobile Association reported 617,506 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 28,138 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 8,328 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 402 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,982 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 107 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,207 shares. Northside Cap Ltd reported 18,406 shares. Veritable LP has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 62,352 shares. Carret Asset Lc invested in 17,713 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Com owns 3.11 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 121,474 shares. Motco has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 835 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 19,127 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv, New York-based fund reported 4,375 shares. Headinvest Ltd, a Maine-based fund reported 50,240 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has 10,290 shares. 26,200 were reported by Hussman Strategic Inc. Advisory Ser accumulated 14,735 shares. Edmp has 3.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 57,021 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 312,678 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 71,976 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 728,943 shares in its portfolio.