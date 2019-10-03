Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose While Luminus Management Decreased Stake by $5.83 Million; Hamel Associates Decreased Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $454,872 as Market Valuation Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 3.17M shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 62,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 105,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 167,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.51 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 14.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ny Registered by 2.00 million shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $67.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R).

