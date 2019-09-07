Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Raised by Cushing Asset Management Lp; Coho Partners LTD Upped Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $4.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 61,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.24M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 240,601 shares to 267,034 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,117 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Invest has 1.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,935 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beach Inv Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,138 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tompkins Corp has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 4,152 shares. Dubuque State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 18,342 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.14% stake. 1,908 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa stated it has 5,563 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Limited Company invested in 69,286 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.15% or 3,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Opus Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 8,228 shares. Barnett & accumulated 100 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,446 shares. Intll Group reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Webster Financial Bank N A reported 9,894 shares. The New Jersey-based Hamel Assoc has invested 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc stated it has 2,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,407 are held by Ssi Invest Mngmt. Deltec Asset Limited reported 2.61% stake. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 115.57 million shares. Charter Trust has invested 1.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

