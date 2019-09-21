Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Maintained by Martingale Asset Management L P; As Jack Henry Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined, Bowen Hanes & Co Lowered Its Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 57,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 236,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15M, up from 179,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07 million shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Jack Henry Assoc (JKHY) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.10M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Jack Henry Assoc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 306,150 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,523 were reported by Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Opus Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 3,435 shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.04% or 2,692 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associate holds 0.08% or 4,585 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc holds 8,038 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,665 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services, a Florida-based fund reported 49,033 shares. 65,671 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 2,420 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Epoch Inv Inc owns 2.86M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 95,388 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 412,674 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wright Serv has 2,767 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 1,866 shares to 143,748 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 92,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,067 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hollencrest Management has 2,754 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,202 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 65,241 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Calamos Advisors Lc owns 43,261 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 190 shares. Cardinal Cap invested in 14,862 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). B Riley Wealth Management, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,734 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 10,297 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85M for 35.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (Sz) (NSRGY) by 22,485 shares to 430,220 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (Gb) (NYSE:GSK).