Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Maintained by First Quadrant L P; Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Shareholder Lilly Endowment Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 57,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 46,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $100.67. About 1.20 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 2.13 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,284 shares. Cambridge Rech owns 104,264 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Argent has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 433,881 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 0.08% or 3.76 million shares. First Business Services accumulated 3,527 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 82,264 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 80,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management stated it has 81,987 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 0.19% stake. First Merchants invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Oh reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 4,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs Co Ca reported 3,687 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 125,849 shares to 100,950 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 7,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.